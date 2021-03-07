Walk off KO: Kai Kara-France stops Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 (video)

After escaping a choke, Kai Kara France secured the first-round stoppage win against Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259. The NZ flyweight tagged his opponent with overhand right followed by right uppercut and right hook. The latter fell face down to the canvas, and started attempting to get back on his feet. Meanwhile, the winner was already circling the cage, celebrating the victory.

You can watch the video of finish up top and below.

With the win Kara-France rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last September against Brandon Royval, and updates his record to 22-9, 1 NC. Bontorin sufferers the second defeat in a row and drops to 15-3, 1 NC.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya features three title fights live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 6, which makes it Sunday March 7 in Australia and New Zealand.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.