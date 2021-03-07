Video: Kennedy Nzechukwu drops Carlos Ulberg with big right hook at UFC 259

During the exchange in Round 2 Kennedy Nzechukwu caught and dropped fellow-light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg with a solid right hook, which was followed by a flurry of strikes. The referee stepped in waving the UFC 259 early preliminary card bout off at 3 minutes and 19 seconds into the second round.

Check out the video of finish up top and below.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view featuring a trio of championship bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 6 (March 7 in Australia and New Zealand).

The complete fight results from the event can be found here.