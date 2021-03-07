Search
UFC 259 video: Sean Brady submits Jake Matthews in the third round

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

Sean Brady remained undefeated securing his fourteenth career victory. The American welterweight submitted Australian Jake Matthews via arm-triangle choke at UFC 259.

Seeing the tap, the referee stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 28 seconds into the third round.

Check the video of finish and some of the fight video highlights below and up top.

With the win Brady updates his record to 14-0. Matthews drops to 17-5, which snaps his three-win streak.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 6 in the US and Sunday March 7 in Australia.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.

