UFC 259 video: Sean Brady submits Jake Matthews in the third round

Sean Brady remained undefeated securing his fourteenth career victory. The American welterweight submitted Australian Jake Matthews via arm-triangle choke at UFC 259.

Seeing the tap, the referee stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 28 seconds into the third round.

With the win Brady updates his record to 14-0. Matthews drops to 17-5, which snaps his three-win streak.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 6 in the US and Sunday March 7 in Australia.

