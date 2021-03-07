Search
UFC 259 video: Petr Yan disqualified, Aljamain Sterling hit by illegal knee, new bantamweight champion named

Parviz Iskenderov

Aljamain Sterling takes bantamweight title

Petr Yan failed the first defense of his bantamweight title, when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6 (March 7 in Australia). The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup, kicking off a championship tripleheader live on pay-per-view.

The contest didn’t go the distance, and saw a quite unusual ending. The fight was officially stopped at 4 minutes and 29 seconds into the fourth round.

At the beginning of Round 4 Yan was reportedly ahead on the judges scorecards. Midway through the last minute he delivered knee to the head, while Sterling was already downed.

After that, the doctor was seen inside the Octagon, talking to challenger. The latter was deemed unable to continue and that was it.

Ultimately, Yan was disqualified due to an intentional foul. Sterling was awarded the win.

In addition to the belt, Sterling’s official record adds the sixth win in a row and updates to 20-4. Yan loses the title and drops to 15-2.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

In the main event of UFC 259 Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against middleweight champion Israral Adesanya. In the co-main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.

