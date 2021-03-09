Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream set, PPV cost, time and venue announced for boxing date on April 17

Jake Paul and Ben Askren square off on Saturday April 17 in an eight-round matchup, headlining the first edition of “Triller Fight Club”. The venue accommodating a boxing date between YouTuber and retired mixed martial artist has been named today in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

There is no public tickets sale for Paul vs Askren showdown. The show will proceed with a limited number of fans and guests, that will be selected to join in the live event (as per announcement).

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream on FITE. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday April 17 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, when the action begins live on pay-per-view. The four-hour show is set to kick off an hour earlier.

In Australia Paul vs Askren PPV date and time is set for Sunday April 18 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

The suggested Paul vs Askren PPV cost in the US and Canada is $49.99. Fans outside North America can check international pricing here.

Jake Paul (2-0) has had two professional boxing bouts, winning both prior to the final horn. The American YouTuber was last seen inside the ring in November 2020, when he KO’d Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout featured on the Tyson vs Jones undercard. Paul made his pro boxing debut early 2020 when he TKO’d AnEsonGib in Round 1.

Ben Askren is set to make his first appearance inside the squared circle as a pro boxer. Former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion last fought in October 2019, when he was submitted by Demian Maia in the third round of their main event bout at UFC Singapore. In July the same year Askren made his Octagon debut suffering the defeat via five-second KO, courtesy of of Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee.

The bouts featured on the Paul vs Askren undercard are expected to be announced shortly.