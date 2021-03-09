Search
Watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 first promo video

The second pay-per-view fight card for this month features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in defense of his belt against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch, headlining UFC 260 on March 27 (March 28 in Australia). The first promo trailer, titled “One More Shot”, hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

The UFC 260 co-main event is set to see reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his title against Brian Ortega.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

