Watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 first promo video

The second pay-per-view fight card for this month features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in defense of his belt against Francis Ngannou in the championship rematch, headlining UFC 260 on March 27 (March 28 in Australia). The first promo trailer, titled “One More Shot”, hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

The UFC 260 co-main event is set to see reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his title against Brian Ortega.