UFC Vegas 21 fight card: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad tops March 13 date live on ESPN+

Parviz Iskenderov
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards executes jumping knee in his bout against Claudio Silva | Pic: Facebook/UFC Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad

Following a blockbuster UFC 259 pay-per-view fight card produced this past weekend (results here), the next edition of UFC Vegas headlines the date of March 13 live on ESPN+. The headliner of UFC Vegas 21 features Leon Edwards up against and Belal Muhammad in a five-round battle at welterweight.

Riding the eight-win streak Edwards (18-3) makes his first appearance inside the Octagon since July 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision. Among other bouts prior to that, he took a split decision against Gunnar Nelson, a UD against Donald Cerrone, and stopped Peter Sobotta in the third round.

Edwards was initially expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the long-awaited matchup. The contest was booked and cancelled three times due to health issues related to COVID-19.

Muhammad (18-3) won four bouts in a row. He is fresh off the win by unanimous decision scored against Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 mid February. Before that he similarly defeated Lyman Good and Curtis Millender, and submitted Takashi Sato in Round 3.

The UFC Vegas 21 co-main event is set to see a light heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann. The announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 21 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Vegas 21 card

Main Card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins
  • Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape
  • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card

  • Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. TBA
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. TBA
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097