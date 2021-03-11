Watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 ‘Repeat or Revenge’ documentary (video)

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez square off in unification rematch on Saturday March 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The pair meets for the second time eight years after their first fight, when Chocolatito came out on top. They now meet in a 12-round world title bout with WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on the line.

The documentary titled “Repeat or Revenge” hit the stream today (watch up top). It takes fans to both fighters’ camps, explores the thoughts of both men ahead of their rematch, goes back to their first clash and even further to their contrasting childhoods and beginnings in the sport.

Boxing fans can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 live stream on DAZN.