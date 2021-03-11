Hiroto Kyoguchi ‘always wanted to come to the US to fight’, promises ‘a really entertaining’ bout with Axel Vega

Hiroto Kyoguchi says he wants to dominate the light flyweight division and looks to make a big statement in his US debut. Japanese star defends his WBA and Ring Magazine titles against Axel Vega on Saturday March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The contest is featured on the Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 undercard.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) makes his American debut in the Lone Star state in his first fight with Matchroom. The Japanese tangles with Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs) with the desire to explode onto the worldwide scene.

The 27 year old plans to make a statement and then hunt down unification bouts with fellow champions Ken Shiro, Felix Alvarado and Elwin Soto. He is happy to be back in the ring after the COVID pandemic robbed him of the chance of fighting in 2020.

“As long as I can stay at 108 pounds, I want to show that I am the best in this division and to dominate it,” said Kyoguchi. “But eventually my goal is to move up the weights and win more belts.”

“I became a World champion in Japan and after that, I always wanted to come to the US to fight. This is a very big moment for my career, and I want to make a big statement. The fans can expect a really entertaining fight with Vega.”

“It’s an honor for me to fight for Matchroom as their first Japanese fighter. I am going to represent my country to show how great Japanese boxing is.”

“The whole situation last year makes training very hard for me, it was hard to handle. This time, I have this big opportunity and I want to show a big performance for my fans. The Coronavirus has created a special situation for everyone, it’s hard to adjust to that but Matchroom have made it easy in the bubble, so thanks to them I can make weight well.”

“I have seen some tape of Axel, he’s a very good fighter. I’m already a world champion so from now on I want to show everyone that I am one of the best fighters in the world. That starts on Saturday against Vega.”

In the main fight of the evening Juan Francisco Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (50-2 41 KOs) meet in a unification rematch, with the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super-flyweight titles on the line. Also on the card Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) defends the undisputed welterweight title against Cecilia Braekhus (36-1 9 KOs).

The full Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 card can be found here.