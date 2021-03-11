Search
Keyshawn Davis returns on Frampton vs Herring card on April 3 in Dubai

Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Top prospect Keyshawn Davis will return to the ring on April 3, when he competes on the D4G Promotions card taking place at Caesars Palace Dubai.

The event is in association with Top Rank and Queensberry Promotions, and is billed as ‘Legacy’. The main event will see WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring defending his title against Carl Frampton.

Davis (1-0, 1 KO) makes a quick return after an incredible professional debut on the Canelo Alvarez undercard in February, where he earned an emphatic second round knockout win over Lester Brown.

The 22-year-old also had a sensational amateur career, becoming a 2017 Golden Gloves champion and 2019 World Championship silver medalist. He is regarded as one of the best prospects in world boxing.

Davis said: “This is a dream come true. I want to give a special thank you to D4G and Ahmed Seddiqi for the opportunity to showcase my first professional fight abroad.”

“I am excited to establish myself as an international boxer. My pro debut show in Miami was a big one, but I’m going to put on an even bigger show in Dubai.”

Elsewhere on card on April 3, Zhankosh Turarov defends his WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title against Tyrone McKenna. As well four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes makes his long-awaited comeback, with more fights expected to be announced soon.

