Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay, plus return of Isaac Lowe, to stream live on ESPN+ in the US

Newswire
Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay
Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

One of Europe’s top welterweights returns this Friday, March 12, as MTK Fight Night is back with Lewis Crocker making the first defense of his WBO European belt in a 10-rounder against German contender Deniz Ilbay at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

In the co-feature, Irish fan-favorite Gary Cully will battle Kazakhstan’s Viktor Kotochigov in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Crocker vs Ilbay, Cully vs Kotochigov and undercard bouts live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for March 12 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Crocker (12-0, 7 KOs) captured the WBO European belt last August with a dominating seventh-round stoppage over Louis Greene, a former British Southern Area champion. The Belfast native takes another step up against Ilbay (22-2, 10 KOs), who is 7-1 in his last eight bouts. He last fought in December 2019 and notched a first-round stoppage over Milos Janjanin.

Cully (11-0, 5 KOs), from Naas, Ireland, went 2-0 in 2020, including a first-round stoppage over Joe Fitzpatrick to capture the Irish lightweight title. He returned last August and survived a fifth-round knockdown to edge Craig Woodruff via decision. Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs), a former WBC International lightweight champion, seeks to rebound from last October’s upset loss to Maxi Hughes.

In other Crocker vs Ilbay undercard bouts

Former Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe (20-0-3, 6 KOs) makes his first ring appearance since the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II undercard and will face Ed Harrison (2-5) in a six-round junior lightweight bout. Lowe is ranked as a top-10 featherweight by two of the major sanctioning organizations.

Former British amateur star Jordan Reynolds will make his highly anticipated professional debut in a six-round middleweight bout versus the durable Robbie Chapman (6-6).

In an eight-round welterweight tilt, Bolton native Sahir Iqbal (8-0, 1 KO) will fight an opponent to be named.

The ESPN+ stream is scheduled to begin with the pro debut of Carl Fail, who will clash with the unbeaten Jordan Dujon (4-0) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight.

Boxing

Claressa Shields defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to become two-weight undisputed champion

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire met at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI on Friday March 5 (March 6 in the...

