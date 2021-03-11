Raymond Ford: I feel I am the best prospect in all of boxing, not just at Matchroom, I’m talking everywhere

Raymond Ford believes he is the best prospect in boxing. He wants to underline that with another stand-out performance, as he steps up against Aaron Perez. The pair meets in an eight-round battle on the Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday March 13.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

Ford (8-0 4 KOs) had a great finish to 2020 with impressive stoppage wins in Florida and San Antonio adding to the buzz around the Camden, NJ talent, and now in his second eight round fight, he takes on the unbeaten Perez (10-0 6 KOs).

Ford has ambitious plans for the rest of 2021 if he can see off the challenge of the 23 year old from New Mexico. The 21 year old is in no doubt that he is the rising star that everyone should be watching.

“I feel I am the best prospect in all of boxing, not just at Matchroom, I’m talking everywhere,” said Ford. “I feel like I could be a contender by the end of the year, but I want to fight five more times after this fight and then going into 2022 I want to challenge myself and get a shot at the world title.

“This is what I have been waiting for, it’s time to show who I really am. I don’t want to be just beating guys that I am supposed to beat, he’s a young, unbeaten prospect, the same as me, and I feel that this is the perfect start to show who I am.”

“I wasn’t sure what to expect coming into the pros, whether I would be moving fast or moving slow, I was just going along with it. I’ve recently been looking to make the decisions to move fast a few fights ago.”

“Even with COVID I fought three times last year and the first card wasn’t until August, so Eddie Hearn is moving me along great, and they are starting to test me now. I wasn’t supposed to be back until April so being back in March is great for me.”

In the main event of the evening Juan Francisco Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (50-2 41 KOs) meet in the unification rematch with WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on the line. The full fight card can be found here.