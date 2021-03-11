Richard Abraham vs Eddie Abasolo headlines T10 Muay Thai special live on PPV

Middleweights Richard Abraham and Eddie Abasolo square off in the headliner of Triumphant 10 on Saturday March 13. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Rosarito Beach, Mexico, featuring ten bouts in total.

In the co-main event Jerome Cody goes up against Jose Ruelas. The full lineup can be found below.

Muay Thai fans can watch Triumphant 10 live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9 pm GMT.

Triumphant 10 fight card