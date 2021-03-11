Richard Abraham vs Eddie Abasolo headlines T10 Muay Thai special live on PPV

Middleweights Richard Abraham and Eddie Abasolo square off in the headliner of Triumphant 10 on Saturday March 13. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Rosarito Beach, Mexico, featuring ten bouts in total.
In the co-main event Jerome Cody goes up against Jose Ruelas. The full lineup can be found below.
Muay Thai fans can watch Triumphant 10 live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9 pm GMT.
Triumphant 10 fight card
- Richard Abraham vs Eddie Abasolo
- Cody Jerome vs Jose Ruelas
- Magalie Alvarez vs Cynthia Flores
- Phil Engeroff vs Zach Bunnell
- Ahmad Ibrahim vs Edgar Antonio Juarez Tabares
- Brandol Mendoza vs Benjamin Torres
- Brandon Kurosawa vs Luis Rodrigo Morales
- Conor Bracken vs Stephen Bobinchuck
- Ethan Quiachon vs Axel Alexis Brandi Romo
- Chris Paez vs Danny Pinto