Viktor Kotochigov looks to make statement at lightweight against Gary Cully on Mar 12

Viktor Kotochigov is determined to reach the ultimate heights in boxing. He knows that to do that he first must defeat Gary Cully on at MTK Fight Night on Friday March 12.

Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs) faces undefeated Cully (11-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO European lightweight title at the University of Bolton Stadium. Boxing fans in the US can watch the event live stream on ESPN+. International broadcast is available on IFL TV.

The Kazakh boxer is relishing the prospect of fighting in England. He wants to show the fans watching around the world, that he has what it takes to become one of the best in the lightweight division.

“This year, my team and I have set very ambitious goals,” Kotochigov said. “There are big fights and title fights out there for me, and the main thing is to believe in yourself.”

“This fight with Gary Cully is my chance to declare myself in the lightweight division. A big win here could bring a future opportunity to fight for the world title.”

“I’m very excited to be fighting in England too. England is one of those countries where boxing is loved and understood. The boxing culture itself is highly developed there, so I can’t wait for fight night.”

In the main event of MTK Fight Night on Friday, Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay. Among other bouts, Carl Fail enters the paid ranks for the first time against undefeated Jordan Dujon, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and Mace Ruegg faces off Johnson Tellez. In addition, Isaac Lowe and Sahir Iqbal are back in action.