Search
Kickboxing

Villejuif Boxing Show 3 set for July 10 – WKN titles on the line

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

The third edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 3) has been scheduled for July 10 in Villejuif, France. The event, presented by Pascal Arene, is set to feature a series of kickboxing bouts with prestigious WKN titles contested on the night.

The previous show produced in March 2020 saw Yannick Reine taking World Kickboxing Network lightweight title via third-round TKO against Woo Seung Kim. Also on the night Bertrand Lambert lifted WKN European lightweight crown by unanimous decision against Jacko Nicola, and Amine Kebir claimed WKN European super heavyweight strap by knockout in the third round against David Mihajlov.

The bouts featured on the upcoming card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

March 05, 2021

Boxing

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

March 06, 2021

MMA

Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay

March 12, 2021

Boxing

Lion Fight 64

March 12, 2021

Muay Thai

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Claressa Shields defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to become two-weight undisputed champion

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire met at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, MI on Friday March 5 (March 6 in the...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097