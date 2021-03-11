Villejuif Boxing Show 3 set for July 10 – WKN titles on the line

The third edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 3) has been scheduled for July 10 in Villejuif, France. The event, presented by Pascal Arene, is set to feature a series of kickboxing bouts with prestigious WKN titles contested on the night.

The previous show produced in March 2020 saw Yannick Reine taking World Kickboxing Network lightweight title via third-round TKO against Woo Seung Kim. Also on the night Bertrand Lambert lifted WKN European lightweight crown by unanimous decision against Jacko Nicola, and Amine Kebir claimed WKN European super heavyweight strap by knockout in the third round against David Mihajlov.

The bouts featured on the upcoming card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.