Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 2 weigh-in results (video)

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez face off in the unification rematch at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday March 13, which makes it Sunday March 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Estrada weighed-in at 114.8 lbs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez showed the same. The pair meets in the 12-round world championship bout with WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on the line.

Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus came in at 144.6 lbs and 145 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round undisputed world welterweight championship rematch. In addition, Hiroto Kyoguchi declared 107.6 lbs for his WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight titles defense against Axel Vega, who was 107.2 lbs.

Boxing fans in the US, Australia and other countries can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am GMT in the UK, and 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST in Australia.

Get the full Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 fight card and weigh-in results below. Video is available up top.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 card

Juan Francisco Estrada (114.8) vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez (114.8), 12 rounds, super flyweight – unification rematch for the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles

Jessica McCaskill (144.6) vs. Cecilia Braekhus (145), 10 rounds, welterweight – for undisputed world welterweight championship rematch

Hiroto Kyoguchi (107.6) vs. Axel Vega (107.2), 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight titles

Raymond Ford (126.8) vs. Aaron Perez (127.2), 8 rounds, featherweight

Austin Williams (162) vs. Denis Douglin (61.6), 8 rounds, middleweight

Souleymane Cissokho (159.4) vs. Daniel Echeverria (167), 8 rounds, super welterweight (float bout)