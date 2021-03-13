Crocker vs Ilbay results, full fight card

The WBO European welterweight champion Lewis Crocker makes the first defense of his title against Deniz Ilbay on Friday March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout, headlining the MTK Fight Night card at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

The co-main event is a ten-round matchup between Gary Cully and Viktor Kotochigov. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBO European lightweight title. The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In other countries the event airs live on IFL TV, starting at 7 pm GMT (local time).

Get Crocker vs Ilbay results below.

Crocker vs Ilbay results

Lewis Crocker def. Deniz Ilbay by unanimous decision (99-90, 97-92, 97-93) – retains WBO European welterweight title

Gary Cully def. Viktor Kotochigov by KO (R2) – wins vacant WBO European lightweight title

Isaac Lowe def. Ed Harrison by points (60-55)

Carl Fail def. Jordan Dujon by points (58-56)

Mace Ruegg def. Levi Dunn by points (40-36)

Jordan Reynolds def. Robbie Chapman by points