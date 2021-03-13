Search
Boxing

Crocker vs Ilbay results, full fight card

Newswire
Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay
Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay weigh-in | MTK Global

The WBO European welterweight champion Lewis Crocker makes the first defense of his title against Deniz Ilbay on Friday March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout, headlining the MTK Fight Night card at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round matchup between Gary Cully and Viktor Kotochigov. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBO European lightweight title. The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Lewis Crocker vs Deniz Ilbay live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In other countries the event airs live on IFL TV, starting at 7 pm GMT (local time).

Get Crocker vs Ilbay results below.

To refresh click here.

Crocker vs Ilbay results

Lewis Crocker def. Deniz Ilbay by unanimous decision (99-90, 97-92, 97-93) – retains WBO European welterweight title

Gary Cully def. Viktor Kotochigov by KO (R2) – wins vacant WBO European lightweight title

Isaac Lowe def. Ed Harrison by points (60-55)

Carl Fail def. Jordan Dujon by points (58-56)

Mace Ruegg def. Levi Dunn by points (40-36)

Jordan Reynolds def. Robbie Chapman by points

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 2

March 13, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

March 13, 2021

MMA

David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis

March 13, 2021

Boxing

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Kwanthai Sithmorseng

March 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC 259 video: Petr Yan disqualified, Aljamain Sterling hit by illegal knee, new bantamweight champion named

Petr Yan failed the first defense of his bantamweight title, when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6 (March 7 in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097