Paul vs Askren card: Regis Prograis faces Ivan Redkach, Antonio Tarver meets Frank Mir, Joe Fournier battles Reykon

Three bouts have been added to Paul vs Askren fight card scheduled for April 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA live on pay-per-view. The lineup features former world champion Regis Prograis up against Ivan Redkach, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir faceoff former multi-weight boxing world champion Antonio Tarver, and London-born entrepreneur and pro-boxer Joe Fournier versus social and music sensation Reykon.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, and the rest of PPV fight card live stream on FITE.

Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) won the WBA’s 140-pound belt in April 2019 when he stopped Kiryl Relikh. He suffered his first career loss six months later when he dropped a majority decision to Josh Taylor in the finale of a World Boxing Super Series Tournament.

Ivan Redkach (23-5, 18 KOs) last fought in January, losing a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia in New York. He defeated former world champion Devon Alexander on June 1, 2019 with a sixth-round TKO in San Jacinto, California for a third successive victory. He began his pro career in 2009, earning wins in his first 18 decisions.

Frank Mir will make his boxing debut, and most recently competed for Bellator MMA in the heavyweight division. He formerly competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for sixteen years. A former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, he holds the record for the most finishes and the most submission victories in UFC Heavyweight history. Mir possessed the longest uninterrupted tenure of any UFC fighter, from 2001 to 2016. He was also the first man to knock out and the first to submit the legendary Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Antonio Tarver (31-6-1) held multiple light heavyweight world championships, including the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and Ring magazine titles, as well as the IBO light heavyweight and cruiserweight crowns. As an amateur, Tarver represented the United States at the 1996 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the light heavyweight division. Tarver remains the only boxer in history to have won gold at the Pan Am Games, World Championships and U.S. Nationals all in the same year. Outside of boxing, Tarver starred as “Mason ‘The Line’ Dixon”, the heavyweight champion in the 2006 film Rocky Balboa.

Joe Fournier (8-0), the London-born entrepreneur in the fitness space, took up boxing professionally in 2015 and is returning to the ring after a three year absence. Fournier won the vacant WBA international light heavyweight belt by defeating Wilmer Mejia in the eighth round in the Dominican Republic to move up to 11th in the rankings. He made his debut in the light heavyweight division against Jorge Burgos in the Dominican Republic then defeated Manuel Regalado and Pedro Sencion before stopping Bela Juhasz in London on May 21, 2016.

Reykon is one of the rising Latin stars in the world of reggaeton music, with numerous hit singles in the past 10 years and his first studio album in 2018, “El Lider”. This will be his first professional bout.

The current Paul vs Askren fight card can be found below.

Paul vs Askren fight card

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Antonio Tarver vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon