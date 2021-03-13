Stamp Fairtex gets rematch date with Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Championship ‘Empower’

Stamp Fairtex is back in action on May 28. Former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion faces Alyona Rassohyna in the rematch, which follows their first fight in February.

MMA contest is one of the quarter-final bouts of ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix. The all-female fight card is billed as “Empower”.

Here is the women's atomweight GP lineup on May 28 #ONEEmpower pic.twitter.com/0OMzsZfgDS — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 13, 2021

Alyona Rassohyna (13-4) presented Stamp Fairtex (5-1) with her first defeat in MMA on the final seconds of their matchup last month. You can watch the video of finish here.

The headline-bout on May 28 is set to see Xiong Jing Nan defending her ONE women’ strawweight belt against No.2 contender Michelle Nicolini.

The full ONE: Empower card, including three other quarter-final bouts, looks as the following:

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham

Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna

Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson