UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Edwards vs Muhammad official, full card set (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

All 26 fighters made the required weight limit ahead of their respective MMA bouts at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday March 13, which makes it Sunday March 14 in Australia (start time here). Leon Edwards weighed-in at 170.5 lbs for his five-round main event bout against fellow-welterweight Belal Muhammad, who showed 170 lbs.

Light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann came in at 205 lbs and 206 lbs, respectively, for their three-round co-main event. The full UFC Vegas 21 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. Video is available up top.

Fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad live stream on ESPN+. In Australia UFC Vegas 21 airs live on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad card

Main Card

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)

Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)

Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)

Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171)

