UFC Vegas 21 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, Edwards vs Muhammad, card

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad features the thirteen-fight bill at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 13, which converts to Sunday March 14 in Australia.

In the main event ranked No. 3 welterweight contender Leon Edwards (18-3) squares off against the division’s ranked No. 13 competitor Belal Muhammad (18-3). The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds 170-pound matchup.

In the co-main event Misha Cirkunov (15-5) faces off Ryan Spann (18-6) in a three-round battle at light heavyweight. The full UFC Vegas 21 card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 21 start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad live stream on ESPN+. The date start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card. The main card follows, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The post-show is set for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 21 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad live stream on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, March 14 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 21 card

UFC Vegas 21 fight card comprises 13 bouts in total. The six-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring seven matchups.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant

Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo

Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Rafa Garcia

Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich

Gloria De Paula vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt