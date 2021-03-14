Search
Combat Sports world mourns passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Parviz Iskenderov
Marvelous Marvin Hagler
Marvelous Marvin Hagler (1954-2021) | Pic: Top Rank Boxing/Supplied

The world of combat sports is devastated by the loss of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, 66. Born on May 23, 1954 in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, one of the greatest boxers of all time, passed today, March 13, 2021.

“Promoting this legend was a genuine honor,” Top Rank Boxing posted on Twitter.

“WKN mourns the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, one of the greatest boxers of all time, a true legend and beloved friend,” World Kickboxing Network shared on social media.

UFC paid its respect with an image “In memory of Marvin Hagler (1954-2021)”.

“PBC mourns the loss of boxing legend “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler who passed away today at the age of 66. Rest In Peace, champ,” reads the post by Premier Boxing Champions.

Over the course of his outstanding career Marvin Hagler made 12 successful defenses of undisputed middleweight world title. Boxing legend retired in 1987 with a professional record 62-3-2, 52 KO. In 1993 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

