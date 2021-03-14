Search
Boxing

David Benavidez TKO’s Ronald Ellis in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis
David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis in WBC super middleweight title eliminator | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Benavidez wins WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Two-time world champion David Benavidez faced off Ronald Ellis at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The pair squared off in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Benavidez was in control, putting on a dominant performance. Ellis showed a lot of heart and fought back. Referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the eleventh round.

Check out some of the Benavidez vs Ellis fight video highlights below.

Round 11.

Round 6.

Advertisements

Round 3.

Round 2.

Ring walk

With the win David Benavidez remains undefeated and updates his record to 23-0, 20 KO. Ronald Ellis drops to 18-2, 12 KO, which snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from Benavidez vs Ellis card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 2

March 13, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

March 13, 2021

MMA

David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis

March 13, 2021

Boxing

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Kwanthai Sithmorseng

March 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

UFC 259 video: Petr Yan disqualified, Aljamain Sterling hit by illegal knee, new bantamweight champion named

Petr Yan failed the first defense of his bantamweight title, when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6 (March 7 in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097