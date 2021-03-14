David Benavidez TKO’s Ronald Ellis in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Two-time world champion David Benavidez faced off Ronald Ellis at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The pair squared off in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator, headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Benavidez was in control, putting on a dominant performance. Ellis showed a lot of heart and fought back. Referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the eleventh round.

Check out some of the Benavidez vs Ellis fight video highlights below.

Round 11.

Referee stops the fight in Round 11 #BenavidezEllis pic.twitter.com/w83CCIKjsj — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 14, 2021

Round 6.

Round 3.

.@Benavidez300 shows some of the power and hand speed we've come to love. @RevRon89 show's he game and not afraid to trade. #BenavidezEllis #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/3beVu8xFwM — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) March 14, 2021

Round 2.

Ring walk

With the win David Benavidez remains undefeated and updates his record to 23-0, 20 KO. Ronald Ellis drops to 18-2, 12 KO, which snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from Benavidez vs Ellis card can be found here.