Benavidez vs Ellis results, full fight card

Two-time world champion David Benavidez and Ronald Ellis faceoff in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The 12-round battle headlines the Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The co-main event is a 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator featuring Isaac Cruz up against Jose Matias Romero. Kicking off the action, Terrell Gausha and Jamontay Clark square off in a ten-round bout at super welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Stay tuned with Benavidez vs Ellis results below.

David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis results

To refresh click here.

David Benavidez def. Ronald Ellis by TKO (R11 at 2:03) – wins WBC super middleweight title eliminator | Watch highlights

Isaac Cruz def. Jose Matias Romero by unanimous decision (114-113, 115-112, 118-109) – wins WBA lightweight title eliminator

Terrell Gausha def. Jamontay Clark by TKO (R2)