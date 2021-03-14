David Benavidez vs Ronald Ellis weigh-in results (video)

Two-time world champion David Benavidez and his opponent Ronald Ellis, both weighed-in at 165.25 lbs for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The 12-round contest headlines the PBC boxing fight card live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Isaac Cruz came in at 134 lbs for his co-feature bout against Jose Matias Romero, who was 134.75 lbs. The pair meets in the 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator. In addition, Terrell Gausha and Jamontay Clark both showed 154.5 lbs for their 10-round telecast opener.

Boxing fans can watch Benavidez vs Ellis live stream on Showtime. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday March 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it 2 am GMT UK time, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia on Sunday March 14.

Benavidez vs Ellis card

David Benavidez (167.25 lbs) vs Ronald Ellis (167.25 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz (134 lbs) vs Jose Matias Romero (134.75 lbs), 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator

Terrell Gausha (154.5 lbs) vs Jamontay Clark (154.5 lbs), 10 rounds, super welterweight