Boxing

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 results, start time, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 2
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez weigh-in | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez square off for the second time on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The unification rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on the line. The contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

The co-feature is undisputed welterweight championship rematch between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus. The world title tripleheader kicks off with Hiroto Kyoguchi defending his unified WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight titles against Axel Vega.

Boxing fans can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT Australia time.

Stay tuned with Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 results below.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez 2 results

To refresh click here.

Juan Francisco Estrada def. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez by split decision (113-115, 115-113, 117-111) – retains WBC and Ring Magazine titles, wins WBA (Super) belt.

Jessica McCaskill def. Cecilia Braekhus by unanimous decision (100-89, 99-90, 98-91) – for undisputed world welterweight championship rematch

Souleymane Cissokho def. Daniel Echeverria by TKO (R6 at 1:29)

Hiroto Kyoguchi def. Axel Vega by TKO (R5 at 1:32) – retains WBA and Ring Magazine light flyweight titles

Austin Williams def. Denis Douglin by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)

Raymond Ford vs. Aaron Perez – draw (74-78, 76-76, 77-75)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

