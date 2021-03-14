Search
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 2 full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Estrada defeats Chocolatito in rematch

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez squared off in the rematch at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

The contest featured old foes in the super flyweight championship unification. Estrada fought in defense of his WBC and The Ring super flyweight titles. Gonzalez brought to the table his WBA (Super) super flyweight belt.

Their first fight eight years ago ended in favor of “Chocolatito”, who scored a unanimous decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship rematch also went a full 12-round distance, and produced fireworks.

One judge scored the fight in favor of Gonzalez 113-115. Two other judges gave it 115-113 and 117-111 to Estrada, who consequently took the win, as well as the revenge, by split decision.

You can watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 full fight video highlights below and up top.

With the win Juan Francisco Estrada updates his record to 42-3, 28 KO and retains his WBC and The Ring titles. He also claimed WBA (Super) belt.

In his following bout Estrada is expected to face Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in their trilogy fight. The latter was in action yesterday in Thailand, scoring the fourth-round TKO against Kwanthai Sithmorseng.

Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez loses WBA strap and drops to 50-3, 41 KO.

The full fight results from Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 card can be found here.

