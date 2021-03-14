Search
Rungvisai dominates Sithmorseng, targets Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 winner (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
After dominating his opponent throught three rounds, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai secured the win by TKO at the beginning of the fourth round against his Thai-fellow Kwanthai Sithmorseng on Saturday March 13 at Workpoint Studio, Bang Phun, Thailand. Former two-time super flyweight champion is now expected to face the winner of the unification rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. You can watch the fight video highlights up top, while the full fight results from the event can be found below.

Rungvisai vs Sithmorseng results

  • Srisaket Sor Rungvisai def. Kwanthai Sithmorseng by TKO (R4 at 0:01)
  • Chainoi Worawut def. Pungluang Sor Singyu by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 98-92)
  • Phongsaphon Panyakum def. Karoon Jarupianlerd by unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 98-92)
  • Danai Ngiabphukhiaw def. Wichet Sengprakhon by KO (R3 at 1:55)

More
BoxingLatest NewsResultsVideo

