UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards vs Muhammad

Newswire
UFC Vegas 21 Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad
UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad square off in a five-round battle, headlining UFC Fight Night 187 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 13 (Sunday, March 14 in Australia). The-co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 21 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the UFC Fight Night card airs live on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 21 results below.

To refresh click here.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad results

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – No Contest (eye poke, R2 at 0:18) | Watch highlights

Misha Cirkunov def. Ryan Spann by TKO (R1 at 1:11)

Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker by KO (R1 at 0:22)

Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez by KO (R2 at 3:03)

Matheus Nicolau def. Manel Kape by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart – No Contest (illegal knee, R1 at 4:37)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:31)

Rani Yahya def. Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2 at 3:09)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich def. Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jinh Yu Frey def. Gloria De Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Jason Witt by KO (R1 at 0:16)

UFC

UFC 259 video: Petr Yan disqualified, Aljamain Sterling hit by illegal knee, new bantamweight champion named

Petr Yan failed the first defense of his bantamweight title, when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6 (March 7 in...

