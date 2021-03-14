UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards vs Muhammad

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad square off in a five-round battle, headlining UFC Fight Night 187 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 13 (Sunday, March 14 in Australia). The-co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 21 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the UFC Fight Night card airs live on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 21 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad results

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – No Contest (eye poke, R2 at 0:18) | Watch highlights

Misha Cirkunov def. Ryan Spann by TKO (R1 at 1:11)

Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker by KO (R1 at 0:22)

Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez by KO (R2 at 3:03)

Matheus Nicolau def. Manel Kape by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart – No Contest (illegal knee, R1 at 4:37)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:31)

Rani Yahya def. Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2 at 3:09)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich def. Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jinh Yu Frey def. Gloria De Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Jason Witt by KO (R1 at 0:16)