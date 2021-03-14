Search
Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 21

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 21
Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad | Pic: Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Vegas 21 main event ends in No Contest

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 187 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The contest featured the division’s No.3 ranked contender, stepping inside the Octagon for the first time in almost two years, against No.13 ranked 170-pound competitor.

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. While the first five minutes produced fireworks, featuring punches, elbows, head kicks, and everything in between, the fight was stopped at 18 seconds into the second round due to an unintentional eye poke received by Muhammad. The bout was ruled No Contest.

Check out Edwards vs Muhammad fight video highlights below.

Both, Edwards and Muhammad, added the first No Contest to their official tale of the tape. Both left the Octagon with the updated record 18-3, 1 NC

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 21 card can be found here.

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

UFC

UFC 259 video: Petr Yan disqualified, Aljamain Sterling hit by illegal knee, new bantamweight champion named

Petr Yan failed the first defense of his bantamweight title, when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6 (March 7 in...

