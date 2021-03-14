Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 21

Welterweights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 187 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 13 (Sunday March 14 in Australia). The contest featured the division’s No.3 ranked contender, stepping inside the Octagon for the first time in almost two years, against No.13 ranked 170-pound competitor.

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. While the first five minutes produced fireworks, featuring punches, elbows, head kicks, and everything in between, the fight was stopped at 18 seconds into the second round due to an unintentional eye poke received by Muhammad. The bout was ruled No Contest.

Check out Edwards vs Muhammad fight video highlights below.

"Sorry, Belal, brother. Sorry, brother."@Leon_edwardsmma apologized to @bullyb170 for the accidental eye poke that resulted in their #UFCVegas21 fight being declared a No Decison. pic.twitter.com/f9JtRM7jA8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

The fight's been called due to an accidental eye poke. Heartbreak at the APEX as this one is declared a no contest. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/5iuXLLVPxa — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 14, 2021

An unfortunate and unintentional eye poke has ended the main event.#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/qPTesaf5KL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021

What ring rust? ?@Leon_edwardsmma came out firing early at @UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/0F4xriMMuF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

Both, Edwards and Muhammad, added the first No Contest to their official tale of the tape. Both left the Octagon with the updated record 18-3, 1 NC

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 21 card can be found here.