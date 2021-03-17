Ellie Scotney anticipates ‘a great fight’ with Mailys Gangloff on Okolie vs Glowacki undercard

Ellie Scotney says fans can expect to see the best version of her when she steps through the ropes for the second time as a professional against France’s Mailys Gangloff this Saturday March 20 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. The contest is featured on the Okolie vs Glowacki card live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and more than 200 countries and territories.

Advertisements

Catford’s acclaimed former amateur star Scotney shined on her professional debut at the East of England Arena in Peterborough last October as she outpointed Bec Connolly over six rounds, dropping the tough 36-year-old in the third.

The Adam Booth-trained starlet, who celebrates her 23rd birthday today, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her Matchroom stablemates Katie Taylor, Terri Harper, Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall, amongst others, by winning World Titles of her own in the future, but must first impress against Gangloff.

“I’m so excited to get back in the ring for my second professional fight and show what I’ve been working on in the gym,” said Scotney. “Bec Connolly was tough and game as you come, I felt I showed bits of what I can do but now it’s time to step-up once again.

“Mailys Gangloff was around on the amateur scene so she’s got that grade behind her. This is a great match and it’s another good fight for me. I know she’s certainly going to come to fight and with that you will see the best of me.

“Now you’re seeing that women can fight. They’re putting on good action and people are really getting invested in it. It’s been a great time in lockdown for women’s boxing. You’re starting to see the real depth that they’re getting coming through.

“Every fight I have got to tick another box and I believe I will do that in this fight. I am just starting to learn the style that suits me, this will be a great fight with Gangloff. It’s nice to hear that people are talking about me being a good prospect but talk is cheap! I’ve got to start delivering and it is very early days. I can’t run before I can walk, it’s one step at a time starting with March 20.”

Scotney vs. Gangloff is part of a huge night of action in London, headlined by Hackney Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie (15-0, 12 KOs) as he attempts to become Britain’s next World Champion in just his sixteenth fight, when he clashes with Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO crown.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Welsh Super-Featherweight Joe Cordina (11-0, 7 KOs) meets Belgium’s Faroukh Kourbanov (17-2, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (13-1, 10 KOs) returns against Spain’s Jorge Fortea (21-2-1, 7 KOs) with the WBA International Title on the line. Bournemouth Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (11-1, 10 KOs) looks to keep his KO streak going against Vasil Ducar (9-3-1, 8 KOs). Ramla Ali (1-0) faces Bec Connolly (3-8) in her second pro fight, and Stretford Middleweight Bradley Rea (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler (7-0, 4 KOs).