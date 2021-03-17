Search
Jamie Robinson says he is ‘levels above’ Billy Allington

Jamie Robinson
Jamie Robinson | MTK Global

Jamie Robinson believes that he is levels above former Southern Area title challenger Billy Allington. The pair squares off on Friday’s MTK Fight Night live on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Robinson said: “I know Billy Allington’s only loss was in a 10-round title fight, and I’m not usually one for watching a lot of my opponent because that isn’t me, but from what I have seen I believe I’m levels above.

“Everything he does I do better, and I can’t wait to show it, so whatever he brings I’m capable of dealing with and looking class in doing so.

“I’ve had a really good training camp. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my career and mentally in a very good place. I’m happy, and you know what they say about a happy fighter, he’s a dangerous one.

“It’s been a long 15 minutes since my last fight, but I have used that time to improve as a fighter, and it’s all coming together perfectly.”

In the main event Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title. Among other bouts, Maxi Hughes meets Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title, Padraig McCrory faces Germaine Brown in a clash of unbeaten super-middleweights, and Shabaz Masoud goes up against Louis Norman. In addition, Eryk Apresyan takes on Nathan Bendon, and Sean Duffy squares off with Paul Holt.

