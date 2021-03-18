Danny Dignum defends WBO European middleweight title against Andrey Sirotkin on April 17

Danny Dignum will defend his WBO European middleweight title against dangerous Russian Andrey Sirotkin in the headliner of MTK Fight Night on Saturday April 17. The event will take place at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, and will be broadcast live on IFL TV.

Undefeated Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs) is ranked #5 in the world by the WBO, and last competed in March 2020 when he stopped Alfredo Meli. He now turns his attention to Sirotkin (19-1, 7 KOs), who is ranked #13 in the world by the WBC and holds wins over the likes of Ryan Ford and Ricardo Mayorga.

Elsewhere on the card, Dan Azeez (12-0, 8 KOs) makes his highly-anticipated return, defending his English light-heavyweight title against Ricky Summers (17-2-1, 6 KOs). As well, Joe Ham (16-2, 6 KOs) and Jack Bateson (12-0, 3 KOs) collide in a great battle over eight rounds.

Olympic silver medallist John Joe Nevin (14-0, 4 KOs) is back for the first time since November 2019, squaring off with former WBO Youth champion Shaun Cooper (10-2) in a six-round clash, while Lewie Edmondson (4-0, 1 KO) returns to action.

Paul Ryan’s professional debut against Kyle Hughes (2-2) will now take place on this card too. Plus Paul McCullagh (1-0) meets Anthony Woolery (2-3), and Inder Bassi (2-1) goes up against MJ Hall.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re ecstatic to announce this huge event for next month, and it’s an incredible main event between Danny Dignum and Andrey Sirotkin.

“There aren’t many fighters out there who would choose to face someone as tough as Sirotkin, but Danny is keen to prove to everybody just how talented he is and send out a big statement to the rest of the middleweight division.

“It’s a packed card, with Dan Azeez defending his English title against Ricky Summers, Joe Ham taking on Jack Bateson, plus the likes of John Joe Nevin, Lewie Edmondson, Paul Ryan, Paul McCullagh and Inder Bassi all in action, so we can’t wait.”

Dignum vs Sirotkin card

Danny Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs) vs Andrey Sirotkin (19-1, 7 KOs), 12 rounds, middleweight – Dignum’s WBO European middleweight title

Dan Azeez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs Ricky Summers (17-2-1, 6 KOs), Azeez’s English light heavyweight title

Joe Ham (16-2, 6 KOs) vs Jack Bateson (12-0, 3 KOs)

John Joe Nevin (14-0, 4 KOs) vs Shaun Cooper (10-2)

Lewie Edmondson (4-0, 1 KO) vs TBA

Paul Ryan vs Kyle Hughes (2-2)

Paul McCullagh (1-0) vs Antony Woolery (2-3)

Inder Bassi (2-1) vs MJ Hall