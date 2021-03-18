Donnie Nietes faces Pablo Carrillo on Frampton vs Herring card in Dubai

Donnie Nietes has had his opponent confirmed for the “Legacy” event on April 3 at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, UAE. Former four-weight world champion will take on Pablo Carrillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title on the Frampton vs Herring undercard.

It sees Filipino superstar Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) make his highly-anticipated return to the ring, as he prepares to compete for the first time since December 2018.

Nietes has won world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight during his incredible career, and has a serious challenge in front of him against Carrillo (25-7-1, 16 KOs), who is ranked #8 in the world with the WBA.

Carrillo has operated at the highest level in boxing for a number of years, having previously shared the ring with a number of world champions, including Kazuto Ioka, Luis Concepcion and Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

The event is headlined by Jamel Herring defending his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton. Elsewhere on the card, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon, and American prodigy Keyshawn Davis returns.