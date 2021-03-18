Search
Donnie Nietes faces Pablo Carrillo on Frampton vs Herring card in Dubai

Donnie Nietes vs Pablo Carrillo
Donnie Nietes vs Pablo Carrillo

Donnie Nietes has had his opponent confirmed for the “Legacy” event on April 3 at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, UAE. Former four-weight world champion will take on Pablo Carrillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title on the Frampton vs Herring undercard.

It sees Filipino superstar Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) make his highly-anticipated return to the ring, as he prepares to compete for the first time since December 2018.

Nietes has won world titles at super-flyweight, flyweight, light-flyweight and minimumweight during his incredible career, and has a serious challenge in front of him against Carrillo (25-7-1, 16 KOs), who is ranked #8 in the world with the WBA.

Carrillo has operated at the highest level in boxing for a number of years, having previously shared the ring with a number of world champions, including Kazuto Ioka, Luis Concepcion and Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

The event is headlined by Jamel Herring defending his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton. Elsewhere on the card, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon, and American prodigy Keyshawn Davis returns.

