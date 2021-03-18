Fabio Turchi vs Dylan Bregeon headlines on April 16 in Milan, Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero co-main

Matchroom and OPI Since 82 return to the Allianz Cloud in Milan on Friday April 16 for a stacked night of title action featuring Fabio Turchi vs. Dylan Bregeon and Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, live on DAZN.

Florence’s Turchi (18-1, 13 KOs) bounced back from his first career loss to Tommy McCarthy by capturing the IBF International Cruiserweight Title against Nikolajs Grisunins last October, and now the ‘Stone Crusher’ faces undefeated Frenchman Bregeon (11-0-1, 3 KOs) for the European Union crown.

Former EBU European Lightweight Champion Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) looks to extend his five-fight winning streak against Italy’s ‘Boom Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) as they battle for the vacant WBC Silver Lightweight Title previously held by America’s rising star Ryan Garcia.

Undefeated Super-Middleweights Ivan Zucco (12-0, 10 KOs) and Luca Capuano (11-0, 2 KOs) meet for the Italian Title. Plus there’s action for rising Super-Welterweight talent Samuel Nmomah (14-0, 4 KOs), Lazio Super-Lightweight youngster Armando Casamonica (1-0), EBU European Union Featherweight Champion Mauro Forte (14-0-1, 5 KOs) and former EBU European Union Flyweight Champion Mohammed Obbadi (21-1, 13 KOs).

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: “On a huge week for the Cruiserweight division that sees Lawrence Okolie take on Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO World Title, I’m delighted to announce Fabio Turchi’s return to the ring as he looks to climb the rankings towards a World Title shot of his own. We know just how good Francesco Patera is from his win over Lewis Ritson in Newcastle, and I’m confident his clash with Boschiero won’t disappoint. We look forward to another great night in Milan, with all of the action shown around the world on DAZN.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “Another important test is waiting Fabio Turchi in his challenge for European Union Title against Dylan Bregeon. Franceso Patera will finally meet Devis Boschiero for the vacant WBC Silver World Title and there’s an interesting Italian Title battle between undefeated Super-Middleweights Ivan Zucco and Luca Capuano. A stacked undercard features Samuel Nmomah, Mauro Forte, Armando Casamonica and Mohammed Obbadi. Don’t miss it, live and on demand on DAZN!”