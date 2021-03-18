Lee McGregor ‘very confident’ he can claim European title against Karim Guerfi

Lee McGregor feels he wants it a lot more than Karim Guerfi ahead of their European bantamweight title showdown on Friday’s MTK Fight Night.

British and Commonwealth champion McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) will look to add another belt to his collection when he challenges Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) for his European title live on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium. The undefeated Edinburgh star is excited to finally have the chance to face Guerfi, and is confident that he will have far too much for the Frenchman.

McGregor said: “There will be doubters, but I believe in myself and my team believes in me and that’s all that matters. I’m very confident I can pull this off. Guerfi may be a lot more experienced than me, but I’m younger, fresher and hungrier than him.

“My professional career has been fast-tracked. I fought for my first title in just my fourth professional fight which doesn’t happen very often with many fighters.

“I could now be British, Commonwealth and European champion after just 10 fights of my career, and that is something which I would be very proud of.

“I feel like I’ve really gelled with Ben Davison since we started working together. He’s been fixing me and helping to make me the finished article, so I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

Elsewhere on the card, Maxi Hughes meets Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title, Padraig McCrory faces Germaine Brown in a clash of unbeaten super-middleweights, and Shabaz Masoud goes up against Louis Norman. In addition, Jamie Robinson fights Billy Allington, Eryk Apresyan takes on Nathan Bendon, and Sean Duffy squares off with Paul Holt.