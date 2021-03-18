Maxi Hughes ‘very excited to be fighting for the Lonsdale belt’, expects ‘best version’ of Paul Hyland Jnr

Maxi Hughes (22-5-2, 4 KOs) has revealed how the last six months has made him realise his full potential in the boxing ring ahead of his vacant British lightweight title showdown with Paul Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs). The pair squares off on Friday March 19, co-headlining MTK Fight Night live on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Since August 2020, Hughes has picked up incredible wins over Jono Carroll and Viktor Kotochigov. He is relishing his new lease of life ahead of his plans to secure the British title.

Hughes said: “I’m very excited to be fighting for the Lonsdale belt. It’s such a beautiful and prestigious title and I’m looking forward to adding it to my collection.

“When I got the phone call from Lee Eaton about stepping in for this fight I accepted immediately, there was absolutely no hesitation. It’s been very refreshing over the last 6 months, almost like an ‘I told you so’ moment I’ve had with myself.

“I’ve always known what I’m capable of and it was just a matter of delivering it and getting the result. It will be the same on Friday when I win the British title.

“I feel I know enough about Hyland Jnr. I’m expecting the very best version of him come fight night. I anticipate he’ll bring the fight to me but I believe I’ll have an answer for everything.”

In the main event Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title. Among other bouts featured on the card, Padraig McCrory faces Germaine Brown in a clash of unbeaten super-middleweights, Shabaz Masoud goes up against Louis Norman, and Jamie Robinson fights Billy Allington. In addition, Eryk Apresyan takes on Nathan Bendon, and Sean Duffy squares off with Paul Holt.