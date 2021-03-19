ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 3 full event video and results – Regian Eersel vs Mustapha Haida

The third edition of ONE Championship: Fists of Fury airs live tonight, March 19, from Singapore. The mixed-fight card features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with lightweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

On the top of the bill Regian Eersel makes the second defense of his ONE lightweight kickboxing title in a five-rounder against Mustapha Haida. The co-feature is a three-round women’s Muay Thai battle between bantamweights Alma Juniku and Janet Todd. The full lineup can be found below.

Fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 3 live stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The start time is scheduled for 9:30 pm local time, which makes it 11:30 AEDT in Australia.

ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 3 results

Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship

Regian Eersel def. Mustapha Haida by unanimous decision

Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai

Janet Todd def. Alma Juniku by unanimous decision

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts

Hiroba Minowa def. Alex Silva by split decision

Women’s Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts

Jenelyn Olsim def. Maira Mazar submission (power guillotine, R3 at 0:41)

Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts

Roshan Mainam def. Aziz Calim by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:45)

Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts

Hu Yong def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex by unanimous decision