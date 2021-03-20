Search
Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines weigh-in results – light heavyweight championship official (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Adam Deines stepped on the scales to make it official for their world title bout on March 20. The contest headlines the televised fight card taking place at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia.

Beterbiev weighed-in at 174.6 lbs. Deines showed 174.3 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

WBC Silver super middleweight Azizbek Abdugofurov came-in at 167.9 lbs for his title defense against Pavel Silyagin, who was 167.9 lbs. The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds championship co-feature bout. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Beterbiev vs Deines live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The undercard is available live on ESPN+, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Beterbiev vs Deines card

Main Card

Artur Beterbiev (174.6 lbs) vs. Adam Deines (174.3 lbs), 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles

Azizbek Abdugofurov (167.9 lbs) vs. Pavel Silyagin (167.9 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Abdugofurov’s WBC Silver super middleweight title

Preliminary card

Khariton Agrba (140.1 lbs) vs. Helber Rojas (138.2 lbs), 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Alexander Besputin (150.6 lbs) vs. Viktor Plotnikov (TBD), 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

