Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki weigh-in results – WBO cruiserweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Lawrence Okolie
Lawrence Okolie weighs-in | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

WBO cruiserweight title challengers Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki, and the rest of fighters featured on the card, stepped on the scales ahead of their respective boxing bouts. The event airs live on Sky Sports and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries from The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday March 20.

The co-feature pits Joe Cordina and Faroukh Kourbanov in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. The full card can be found below.

Okolie vs Glowacki card

Lawrence Okolie (14st 3lbs 6oz) vs Krzysztof Glowacki (13st 13lbs 13oz ), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina (9st 6lbs 6oz) vs Faroukh Kourbanov (9st 4lbs 8oz), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Fowler (10st 13lbs 13oz) vs Jorge Fortea (10st 12lbs 7oz), 10 rounds, welterweight – for WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title

Ellie Scotney (8st 10lbs 13oz) vs Mailys Gangloff (8st 6lbs 13oz), 6 rounds, featherweight

Chris Billam-Smith (14st 3lbs 0oz) vs Vasil Ducar (14st 2lbs 8oz), 10 rounds, cruiserweight – WBA Continental cruiserweight title

Ramla Ali (9st 0lbs 6oz) vs Bec Connolly (9st 0lbs 5oz), 6 rounds, featherweight

Bradley Rea (11st 5lbs 0oz) vs Lee Cutler (11st 4lbs 5oz), 8 rounds, middleweight

Related

