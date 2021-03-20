Search
UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results: main event set, one fighter heavy, one twice faints on stage

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland

Derek Brunson weighed-in at 186 for his five-round battle against fellow-middleweight Kevin Holland, who showed 183. The pair squares off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 22 live on ESPN+ in the US on Saturday March 20 and on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass on Sunday March 21 in Australia.

Lightweights Gregor Gillespie Brad Riddell, both came in at 155.5 for their three-round co-main event bout.

Jesse Strader missed bantamweight limit, showing 137.5 for his preliminary card bout against Montel Jackson, who was 136. Her forfeits 20% of his purse and bout proceeds at catchweight.

Julija Stoliarenko weigh-in at 135 for her bout against Julia Avila, who showed the same. The women’s MMA bout has, however, been cancelled, “due to weight cutting issues with Julija Stoliarenko,” as per UFC.com.

Stoliarenko stepped on the scales, and moments later collapsed. She was then let to weigh-in again and hit the mark. When she stepping down off the scales, she fell again. She was taken off on a stretcher.

The full UFC Vegas 22 card and weigh-in results can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland weigh-in results

Main Card

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183)

Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Brad Riddell (155.5)

Cheyanne Buys (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (115)

Gustavo Lopez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Harry Hunsucker (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264.5)

Preliminary Card

Macy Chiasson (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Leonardo Santos (155.5)

Roman Dolidze (185) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Jesse Strader (137.5)*

JP Buys (126) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)**

*Missed weight.

**Fight cancelled.

