UFC

Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 22

Parviz Iskenderov
Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland in UFC Vegas 22 main event
Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland in UFC Vegas 22 main event | Pic: Twitter/UFC

Brunson earns unanimous decision against Holland

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday March 20 (Sunday March 21 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No. 7 middleweight contender up against the division’s ranked No. 10 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full five-round distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Brunson. One judge had it 49-45, while two other judges gave it 49-46.

Check out Brunson vs Holland fight video highlights below.

With the win Derek Brunson updates his record to 22-7 and secures his fourth win in a row. Kevin Holland drops to 21-6, which snaps his five-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 22 can be found here.

