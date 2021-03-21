Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 22

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday March 20 (Sunday March 21 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No. 7 middleweight contender up against the division’s ranked No. 10 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The pair went a full five-round distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Brunson. One judge had it 49-45, while two other judges gave it 49-46.
Check out Brunson vs Holland fight video highlights below.
It's a clean sweep for @DerekBrunson!
He gets the unanimous decision after controlling the fight from start to finish ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/CGtHuXlGpA
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 21, 2021
Halted the hype!
Tonight belongs to @DerekBrunson ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/CenSKWRlZl
— UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2021
Esta pelea!!! ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/qemLvrridg
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 21, 2021
"Let's go!"
? @Trailblaze2top becomes the first to take down Brunson in the UFC. #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/h6iauO55VS
— UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2021
Fifth and final for the first time in each man's career!
? Sound up as we listen in to the Holland corner. #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/ejaJwu3U7e
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 21, 2021
Huge flurry from @Trailblaze2top, but @DerekBrunson survived and turned the tables ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/GT7QHTLoFI
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 21, 2021
? HUGE moments for @Trailblaze2Top as the hands fly in the second! #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/1br7lfJlqf
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 21, 2021
Leave it to @Trailblaze2top to ask @TeamKhabib for wrestling advice ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/EtVCJiBH3s
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 21, 2021
Kevin Holland slipped and @DerekBrunson took advantage ? #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/VDjodHUGCV
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 21, 2021
With the win Derek Brunson updates his record to 22-7 and secures his fourth win in a row. Kevin Holland drops to 21-6, which snaps his five-win streak.
The full fight results from UFC Vegas 22 can be found here.