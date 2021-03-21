Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki results, full fight card

Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki battle it out for a vacant WBO cruiserweight title at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday March 20 (Sunday March 21 in Australia). The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

The co-feature is a ten-round super featherweight matchup between Joe Cordina and Faroukh Kourbanov. Among other bouts, Anthony Fowler and Jorge Fortea square off in a 10-round super welterweight contest with WBA Intercontinental title on the line.

Get full Okolie vs Glowacki results below.

Okolie vs Glowacki results

Lawrence Okolie def. Krzysztof Glowacki by KO (R6 at 0:46)

Joe Cordina def. Faroukh Kourbanov by majority decision (96-96, 96-95, 98-93)

Anthony Fowler def. Jorge Fortea by KO (R3 at 3:08)

Ellie Scotney def. Mailys Gangloff by points (59-55)

Chris Billam-Smith def. Vasil Ducar by unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 99-90)

Ramla Ali def. Bec Connolly by points (60-55)