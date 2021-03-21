Search
UFC Vegas 22 results: Brunson vs Holland

Newswire
UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland
UFC middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland at weigh-in | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland

UFC Vegas 22 features the 10-fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday March 20, which makes it Sunday March 21 in Australia. The main event is a five-round middleweight battle between No. 7-ranked Derek Brunson (21-7-0) and No. 10-ranked Kevin Holland (21-5-0).

The new co-main event pits Song Kenan and Max Griffin in a three-round battle at welterweight. The original co-headline bout between lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell fell off “due to COVID-19 protocols,” the promotion announced a few hours ahead of the show.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland live on ESPN2 and live stream stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday March 20 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland Australia time is scheduled for Sunday March 21 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST for the main card, following the prelims, starting at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST. The event live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 22 results below.

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland results

To refresh click here.

Main card

Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-46, 49-46) | Watch highlights

Max Griffin def. Song Kenan by KO (punch, R1 at 2:20)

Montserrat Ruiz def. Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Adrian Yanez def. Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch, R3 at 0:27)

Tai Tuivasa def. Harry Hunsucker by TKO (R1 at 0:49) | Watch highlights

Preliminary card

Macy Chiasson def. Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Grant Dawson def. Leonardo Santos by KO (punches, R3 at 3:59)

Trevin Giles def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Montel Jackson def. Jesse Strader by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:58)

Bruno Silva def. JP Buys by TKO (overhand right, R2 at 2:56)

