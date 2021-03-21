Tai Tuivasa dominates Harry Hunsucker in less than a minute at UFC Vegas 22 (video)

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa secured his second win in a row at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 21 (AEDT). After delivering several leg kicks “Bam Bam” tagged and dropped the promotional new-comer Harry Hunsucker with overhand right, followed by another right. He then had his opponent pinned to the canvas, sending his way a number of strikes. The referee called it a day at 49 seconds into the opening round.
You can watch the video of finish below.
Bam Bam took care of business at #UFCVegas22 ? @bambamtuivasa pic.twitter.com/AIY8rqqXrC
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 21, 2021
In his previous bout in October 2020 Tuivasa stopped Stefan Struve also in Round 1. With the win he updates his record to 11-3.
Hunsucker fails his Octagon debut and drops to 7-3.
In the UFC Vegas 22 main event Derek Brunson squares off against Kevin Holland in a five-round battle at middleweight. The full fight results can be found here.