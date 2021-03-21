Tai Tuivasa dominates Harry Hunsucker in less than a minute at UFC Vegas 22 (video)

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa secured his second win in a row at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 21 (AEDT). After delivering several leg kicks “Bam Bam” tagged and dropped the promotional new-comer Harry Hunsucker with overhand right, followed by another right. He then had his opponent pinned to the canvas, sending his way a number of strikes. The referee called it a day at 49 seconds into the opening round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In his previous bout in October 2020 Tuivasa stopped Stefan Struve also in Round 1. With the win he updates his record to 11-3.

Hunsucker fails his Octagon debut and drops to 7-3.

In the UFC Vegas 22 main event Derek Brunson squares off against Kevin Holland in a five-round battle at middleweight. The full fight results can be found here.