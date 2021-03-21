Vergil Ortiz Jr stops Maurice Hooker in Round 7 – fight video highlights

Undefeated welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr secured the stoppage win against former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker. The pair squared off in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on March 20 (March 21 in Australia).

Ortiz Jr, 22, one of boxing’s youngest stars, put on a dominant performance throughout, delivering a flurry of body shots mixed with uppercuts. He ultimately forced Hooker to take another knee after landing a powerful right. The referee waved the fight off at 0:36 into the seventh round.

You can watch Ortiz vs Hooker fight video highlights up top, while the stoppage can be seen below.

With the win Vergil Ortiz Jr remains undefeated and updates his record to 17-0, 17 KOs, winning all of the bouts prior to the final bell. He also lifts WBO International welterweight title.

Maurice Hooker drops to 27-2-3, 18 KOs.

The full fight results from Ortiz vs Hooker card can be found here.