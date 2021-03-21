Search
Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr stops Maurice Hooker in Round 7 – fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Undefeated welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr secured the stoppage win against former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker. The pair squared off in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on March 20 (March 21 in Australia).

Advertisements

Ortiz Jr, 22, one of boxing’s youngest stars, put on a dominant performance throughout, delivering a flurry of body shots mixed with uppercuts. He ultimately forced Hooker to take another knee after landing a powerful right. The referee waved the fight off at 0:36 into the seventh round.

You can watch Ortiz vs Hooker fight video highlights up top, while the stoppage can be seen below.

With the win Vergil Ortiz Jr remains undefeated and updates his record to 17-0, 17 KOs, winning all of the bouts prior to the final bell. He also lifts WBO International welterweight title.

Maurice Hooker drops to 27-2-3, 18 KOs.

The full fight results from Ortiz vs Hooker card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

March 27, 2021

MMA

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2

March 27, 2021

Boxing

Bellator 255: Pitbull vs Sanchez 2

April 2, 2021

MMA

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

April 3, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Lee McGregor stops Karim Guerfi in the first round to claim European bantamweight title (video)

Lee McGregor produced a sensational performance as he stopped Karim Guerfi in round one to win the European bantamweight title on Friday March 19....

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097