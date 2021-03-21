Search
Ortiz vs Hooker results, full fight card

Newswire
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker weigh-in faceoff | Pic: Twitter/Golden Boy

One of boxing’s youngest stars Vergil Ortiz Jr (16-0, 16 KOs) gets his toughest test to date, as he faces former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs). The twelve-round welterweight contest headlines the Golden Boy Boxing fight card taking place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on March 20 (March 21 in Australia).

The co-feature is a ten-round minimumweight bout between the defending WBA champion Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KO) and challenger Seniesa Estrada (19-0, 8 KO). The full Ortiz vs Hooker undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Ortiz vs Hooker live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday March 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, which makes it Sunday March 21 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Ortiz vs Hooker results below.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker results

To refresh click here.

Vergil Ortiz Jr (17-0, 17 KO) def. Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KO) by TKO (R7 at 0:36) | Watch highlights

Seniesa Estrada (20-0, 8 KO) def. Anabel Ortiz (31-4, 4 KO) by unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 99-90) – wins WBA minimumweight title

Marcelino Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KO) def. Jairo Lopez (27-12, 18 KO) by KO (R5 at 1:24)

Tristan Kalkreuth (8-0, 6 KO) def. Dustin Long (4-2-2, 4 KO) by KO (R1 at 1:18)

