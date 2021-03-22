Povetkin vs Whyte 2 undercard, start time and how to watch – heavyweight rematch live stream from Gibraltar

Heavyweights Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte square off in the highly anticipated rematch, taking place in Gibraltar on Saturday March 27, which makes it Sunday March 28 in Australia. The 12-round contest headlines the fight card titled “The Rumble on the Rock”. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

The pair first met in August 2020 at Matchroom Headquarters in Brentwood, England. Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) knocked out Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) in the fifth round and claimed WBC interim heavyweight title.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 undercard features six bouts. Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1, 9 KOs) and James Metcalf (21-0, 13 KOs) battle it out for a vacant British super welterweight title. Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) meets former title challenger Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KOs) at heavyweight. Chris Kongo defends his WBO Global welterweight title against Michael McKinson.

Also on the card Campbell Hatton, son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, is expected to make his pro debut. The name of his opponent is yet to be announced.

Among other Povetkin vs Whyte 2 undercard bouts, Eric Pfeifer (7-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Nick Webb (16-2, 12 KOs) at heavyweight, and Youssef Khoumari (11-0-1, 4 KOs) faces off Kane Baker (14-7) at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 live stream, date and start time

Boxing fans can watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday March 27 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States and 7 pm GMT UK time.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 Australia date and time is scheduled for Sunday March 28 at 6 am AEDT. The fight is also available live stream on DAZN.

The main event fighters, Povetkin and Whyte are expected to make their ringwalk at around 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, 10 pm GMT and 9 am AEDT.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 card

Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) vs. Dillian Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs), heavyweight

Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. James Metcalf (21-0, 13 KOs), super welterweight – vacant British super welterweight title

Chris Kongo vs. Michael McKinson, welterweight – Kongo’s WBO Global welterweight title

Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KOs), heavyweight

Eric Pfeifer (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Nick Webb (16-2, 12 KOs), heavyweight

Youssef Khoumari (11-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Kane Baker (14-7), super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs TBA, super featherweight