UFC 260 fight card: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou – heavyweight championship rematch

UFC 260 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 27, which makes it Sunday March 28 in Australia. The main event features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defending his title in the championship rematch against Francis Ngannou.

Two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-3) is coming off a pair of wins against former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier. In his most recent outing in August 2020 he defeated “DC” by unanimous decision (video highlights here), following the fourth-round TKO scored a year earlier. Cormier won their first fight in July 2018 by knockout in the first round.

Miocic defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision in their first fight in January 2018, which marked his third successful title defense during his first reign.

Francis Ngannou (15-3) is riding the four-win streak, winning all of the four bouts via first-round stoppage. He was last in action in May 2020, when he knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds. Prior to that he stopped Junior dos Santos on the second minute, and Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in less than a minute.

The original UFC 260 co-main event, featuring featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski up against Brian Ortega fell off due to COVID-19 protocols. The champion revealed via a post on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The bout is expected to take place at a future event.

A new UFC 260 co-main event and the rest of fight card is expected to be finalized shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 fight card

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – Miocic’s UFC heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden

Early preliminary card

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar