Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton start time changed, undercard set

Jamel Herring defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Carl Frampton on Saturday April 3. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN+ from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

Herring (22-2, 10 KOs), a US Marine veteran and 2012 Olympian, has made two successful defenses of his title he won in a shocking upset over Masayuki Ito in May 2019. Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) from Belfast, Northern Ireland, the 2016 Fighter of the Year, is looking to become the island of Ireland’s first three-division world champion.

In the co-feature Zhankosh Turarov defends his WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight belt Tyrone McKenna. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

The Herring vs Frampton undercard comprises three bouts. Among the matchups, Keyshawn Davis faces Richman Ashelley in a six-rounder at lightweight, Donnie Nietes and Pablo Carrillo battle it out for a vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title, and Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super welterweight strap against Heber Rondon.

Herring vs Frampton time

Boxing fans can watch Jamel Herring vs Carl Frampton, as well as the undercard, live stream on ESPN+. The previously announced start time has been shifted by an hour.

The Herring vs Frampton main card date and time is now scheduled for Saturday April 3 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The undercard is set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Herring vs Frampton card

Main Card

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Herring’s WBO world super featherweight title

Zhankosh Turarov vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, super lightweight – for WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title

Undercard

Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley, 6 rounds, lightweight

Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carrillo, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title

Tursynbay Kulakhmet (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Heber Rondon (20-0, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Kulakhmet’s WBC International super-welterweight title